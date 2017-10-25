Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Repair works to cause water disruption in Nausori areas

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 4:15PM REPAIR works at Vuci road has caused a temporary water supply disruption to customers in the Nausori area from 5pm this afternoon to 5am tomorrow morning (October 26).

The areas affected include the whole of Visama area, Visama Feeder road, Muana, Nakaulevu, Vunivaivai,  Namuka, Nauluvatu, Tumavia, Naimalavau, Vaturua, Matainoco, Nabouciwa, Buretu, Naivakacau, Daku, Muana-i-Ra, Kiuva, Vadrai, Nabudrau, Nalase, Lakena Hill, Verata, Verrier, Drekeinakelo, Koroqaqa, Dilkusha, Dalip, Koronivia, Lomanikoro, Nabua, Nadoi, Nakorovou, Navaka, Navilaca, Naduru, Vunimono, Kasavu, Waidra, Suvalailai, Nadali, Bau road, Naila, Cautata, Ovea, Taro, Bau island, Namuka, Nakoroivau, Vuci South, Naduru road, Namata, Maumi, Raralevu, Vusuya road, Naqeledamuroad, Waidra, Kasavu, Koroniboto, Vunisinu, Nabuli, Nadoria, Waidra, Korovou settlement and Dilkusha home

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises and the supply of water is expected to be to be restored at 6am (October 26)








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Folau's lady
  2. Kevin's fight
  3. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  4. The race against time to save Earth
  5. Baber continues player search
  6. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  7. Cane worry
  8. Call for free and fair elections
  9. Missing person: Farazan Sanaz
  10. Major events for the west

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)