Repair works to cause water disruption in Nausori areas

Update: 4:15PM REPAIR works at Vuci road has caused a temporary water supply disruption to customers in the Nausori area from 5pm this afternoon to 5am tomorrow morning (October 26).

The areas affected include the whole of Visama area, Visama Feeder road, Muana, Nakaulevu, Vunivaivai, Namuka, Nauluvatu, Tumavia, Naimalavau, Vaturua, Matainoco, Nabouciwa, Buretu, Naivakacau, Daku, Muana-i-Ra, Kiuva, Vadrai, Nabudrau, Nalase, Lakena Hill, Verata, Verrier, Drekeinakelo, Koroqaqa, Dilkusha, Dalip, Koronivia, Lomanikoro, Nabua, Nadoi, Nakorovou, Navaka, Navilaca, Naduru, Vunimono, Kasavu, Waidra, Suvalailai, Nadali, Bau road, Naila, Cautata, Ovea, Taro, Bau island, Namuka, Nakoroivau, Vuci South, Naduru road, Namata, Maumi, Raralevu, Vusuya road, Naqeledamuroad, Waidra, Kasavu, Koroniboto, Vunisinu, Nabuli, Nadoria, Waidra, Korovou settlement and Dilkusha home

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises and the supply of water is expected to be to be restored at 6am (October 26)