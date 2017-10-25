Repair works to cause water disruption in Nausori areas

Update: 4:15PM REPAIR works at Vuci road has caused a temporary water supply disruption to customers in the Nausori area from 5pm this afternoon to 5am tomorrow morning (October 26).
The
areas affected include the whole of Visama area, Visama Feeder road, Muana,
Nakaulevu, Vunivaivai, Namuka, Nauluvatu, Tumavia, Naimalavau, Vaturua,
Matainoco, Nabouciwa, Buretu, Naivakacau, Daku, Muana-i-Ra, Kiuva, Vadrai,
Nabudrau, Nalase, Lakena Hill, Verata, Verrier, Drekeinakelo, Koroqaqa,
Dilkusha, Dalip, Koronivia, Lomanikoro, Nabua, Nadoi, Nakorovou, Navaka,
Navilaca, Naduru, Vunimono, Kasavu, Waidra, Suvalailai, Nadali, Bau road,
Naila, Cautata, Ovea, Taro, Bau island, Namuka, Nakoroivau, Vuci South, Naduru
road, Namata, Maumi, Raralevu, Vusuya road, Naqeledamuroad, Waidra, Kasavu,
Koroniboto, Vunisinu, Nabuli, Nadoria, Waidra, Korovou settlement and Dilkusha
home
As
a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in
these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the
period.
Water
carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need
arises and the supply of water is expected to be to be restored at 6am (October
26)