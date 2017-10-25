3D artists exhibit artwork

Update: 3:14PM EVOLVING artistry in Fiji is what artists Shane Bower and Alice Hill are doing through the exhibition of their artwork 'Born from Fire-The Art of Glass and Metal' at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva this week.
The duo are
3D artists whereby Ms Hill showcases her artwork at her studio Hot Glass Fiji
located in Korotogo, Nadroga, while Mr Bower is a metal artist at his studio
Imagination in Metals in Savusavu.
Hot Glass
Fiji representative Alex Hill said the highlight of the exhibition was focused
on raising the profile of art in Fiji.
"Since the
profile of art in Fiji is low, it's amazing how very often when people,
businesses or resorts want to get some art for their hotels or business houses,
they tend to go overseas when this staff are available here and often they
aren't aware of that ," he said.
"A lot of
the art in here by the artists is inspired by Fiji ,the beauty in nature and
its culture.'
Mr Bower
said working he grew up in a family of artists and working artistically with
metal was him putting talents into practice.
The
exhibition will be open at the Grand Pacific Hotel this week from 9am until 6pm
and will come to an end on Saturday, October 28.