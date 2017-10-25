3D artists exhibit artwork

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 3d Artist Shane Bower at the GPH today with his sculptors. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 3:14PM EVOLVING artistry in Fiji is what artists Shane Bower and Alice Hill are doing through the exhibition of their artwork 'Born from Fire-The Art of Glass and Metal' at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva this week.

The duo are 3D artists whereby Ms Hill showcases her artwork at her studio Hot Glass Fiji located in Korotogo, Nadroga, while Mr Bower is a metal artist at his studio Imagination in Metals in Savusavu.

Hot Glass Fiji representative Alex Hill said the highlight of the exhibition was focused on raising the profile of art in Fiji.

"Since the profile of art in Fiji is low, it's amazing how very often when people, businesses or resorts want to get some art for their hotels or business houses, they tend to go overseas when this staff are available here and often they aren't aware of that ," he said.

"A lot of the art in here by the artists is inspired by Fiji ,the beauty in nature and its culture.'

Mr Bower said working he grew up in a family of artists and working artistically with metal was him putting talents into practice.

The exhibition will be open at the Grand Pacific Hotel this week from 9am until 6pm and will come to an end on Saturday, October 28.