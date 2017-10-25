Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Aussie teen claims she contracted parasite after Fiji holiday

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 3:07PM AN Australian teenager had contracted a flesh-eating parasite that lived inside her for six years after she returned from a family holiday in Fiji.

According to the New Zealand Herald website, Carly Goff was on a family holiday in Fiji where she ate undercooked fish contaminated with a flesh-eating parasite called Gnathostomiasis.

Ms Goff said she lived in complete pain for the six years it took doctors to diagnose her with the parasite.

"I was so sick and I was in so much pain, burning feet, burning face, almost like an acid-like burning," she told Seven News.

"It's like a worm kind of thing, it has teeth and moves around by chewing through the tissues and muscles and destroys everywhere it goes."

After years of tests, Ms Goff was finally diagnosed two months ago, and was treated with a worm tablet that starved the parasite.

Royal North Shore Hospital's Dr Bernard Hudson told Seven News the parasite could be deadly if left untreated.

"It can invade any organ system, through the lungs, brain, get into the bladder, liver, anywhere,"' he said.








