Youth ministries ink MOC

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mayor of Oita City, Kiichiro Sato and the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alison Burchell at the signing in Japan.

Update: 2:05PM PHYSICAL education and sports will be further developed in Fiji and Japan after the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Oita City and Fiji's Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday.

The signing follows after the City of Oita hosted Ratu Kadavulevu School's U17 rugby team in September 2017 demonstrating the City's ongoing commitment to engaging with Fiji.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary Allison Burchell said while the MOC was linked to Japan hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Oita City inviting the Fijian teams to hold their pre-event training camps in the city, the benefits for both would outlive both events.

"The focus on sport, and a number of sports, will enable a real exchange of expertise and opportunities for both young Fijians and Japanese," she said.