IYF volunteers assist youths in computer skills

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 1:43PM VOLUNTEERS from the Australian International Youth Fellowship (IYF) are currently in the country providing assistance in computer skills and self-defence training to the Youth Centre in Valelevu.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the training is important as it would provide the youths techniques in learning the fundamental principles of using a computer or learning the art of self-defence.

"Computer skills are an essential component in the 21st century. We use computers to communicate and share information on a daily basis, hence the Ministry sees this as an opportunity to upskill the youths in our training centre," Mr Tuitubou said.

A volunteer with the IYF and current computer skills trainer Jun Young Ko, said he was delighted to be in the country and was looking forward to working with the youths from the Youth Training Centre, Valelevu.

"We had the first basic computer skills training this morning and we were overwhelmed with the dedication and enthusiasm shown by the youths," he said.

Volunteers from the IYF will be in the country for the next two weeks and will be working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in delivering training to various youth groups.








