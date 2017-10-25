IYF volunteers assist youths in computer skills

Update: 1:43PM VOLUNTEERS from the Australian International Youth Fellowship (IYF) are currently in the country providing assistance in computer skills and self-defence training to the Youth Centre in Valelevu.
Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the training is
important as it would provide the youths techniques in learning the fundamental
principles of using a computer or learning the art of self-defence.
"Computer skills are an essential component in the 21st
century. We use computers to communicate and share information on a daily
basis, hence the Ministry sees this as an opportunity to upskill the youths in
our training centre," Mr Tuitubou said.
A volunteer with the IYF and current computer skills trainer Jun Young
Ko, said he was delighted to be in the country and was looking forward to
working with the youths from the Youth Training Centre, Valelevu.
"We had the first basic computer skills training this morning and we
were overwhelmed with the dedication and enthusiasm shown by the youths," he
said.
Volunteers from the IYF will be in the country for the next two weeks
and will be working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in delivering
training to various youth groups.