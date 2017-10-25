Pacific islands urged to embrace ecosystem

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden and PS Joshua Wycliffe at the Pacific Regional Dialogue. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:37PM PACIFIC Island countries were encouraged to embrace the ecosystem and nature-based solutions to climate change at a Pacific Regional Dialogue on linking action on climate change, biodiversity management and sustainable development in Suva.

Speaking at the event, Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment permanent secretary, Joshua Wycliffe highlighted that in 2016, Tropical Cyclone Winston displaced more than half a million people in Fiji, incurring damages of around 2 billion dollars.

He said significantly our ecosystems such as coastlines, forests and corals were extensively damaged resulting in disruptions in economic activities and a drop in our GDP.

"Countries have nothing to lose. It doesn't cost much. It may be as simple as maintaining what we have. And of course, repairing the ecosystems that have been damaged," Mr Wycliffe said.

"We all appreciate that ecosystems form the very foundations of our lives, our social and economic activities and our lives are intricately tied to the well-being of ecosystems."

The five-day Dialogue is currently taking place at the Holiday Inn from October 23 to 27 and is convened by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) and SwedBio at Stockholm Resilience Centre (SRC).