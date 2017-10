/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Missing person, lisapeci Sesenabaravi Bua. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:12PM THE Police are requesting the public for information that could assist in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing earlier this month.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said Ilisapeci Sesenabaravi Bua failed to return home on October 9.

"Searches conducted at likely places have so far been negative.

"Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919," Ms Naisoro said.