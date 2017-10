/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station after Ms Sanaz failed to return home after she was last seen leaving for the hospital on September 28, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:02PM THE public is being urged for their assistance in locating Farazan Sanaz who was reported missing last month.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station after Ms Sanaz failed to return home after she was last seen leaving for the hospital on September 28, 2017.

Ms Naisoro said anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.