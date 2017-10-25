Nauru police boss pays courtesy visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nauru Police Commissioner Corey Caleb and Deputy Commissioner Kalinda Blake with the five Nauru officers currently undergoing the Basic Recruits Course at the Fiji Police Academy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:35PM THE Nauru Police Force is keen on further developing its cooperation with the Fiji Police Force after its history on successful collaborative efforts.

This was highlighted by Nauru Police Commissioner Corey Caleb during a courtesy call to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Ligairi at the Police Headquarters yesterday.

Commissioner Caleb said with the MoU coming to an end in 2018 they were eager to get talks underway to extend the cooperation between the two institutions.

"We have a lot to learn from Fiji in various areas of policing and we are particularly interested in disaster management, maritime and water police, traffic, training and the Bands," he said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said there were currently seven Nauru Police officers undergoing training at the Fiji Police Academy with five on recruits training and two completing the Superintendent Qualifying Course.