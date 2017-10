/ Front page / News

Update: 12:33PM A 75-YEAR-OLD woman of Teidamu, Lautoka, who was selling mangoes by the roadside died following an unfortunate accident yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the rear left tyre of a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man came off and hit the victim.

The driver also sustained injuries and is yet to be questioned by Police.

�Investigations continue and a post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death,� she said.