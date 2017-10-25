Five win COP23 competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Candace Veramu's photograph for the competition. Photo: SUPPLIED

FIVE Fijians including Miss Hibiscus 2017 Candace Veramu are part of the winners for the COP23 Pacific Photo Competition.

The 39 images which show the effects of and response to climate change were collected from amateur photographers and there were some winning entries from professional photographers working in the media and in the government's Department of Information (DEPTFO).

The other Fiji winners are Timoci Gaunavinaka, Mavis Yuen, Peter Christine, unnamed DEPTFO photographers and Savenaca Viriviri of Business Melanesia magazine.

In her entry named Losing Everything, Ms Veramu who is currently contesting the Miss Fiji crown as Miss Suva sent a photo of a man in the ruins of his home which she took in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"The photo was taken while groups were distributing care packages to those in need at the time," she said.

"The result of climate change within the Pacific has wreaked havoc through the increase in mega storms and changes in our global weather patterns and structures."

According to the COP23 secretariat, there were more than 200 photographs submitted from 10 Pacific Island countries, highlighting the similar threats that island nations face as a result of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changes to agriculture.

The images were selected by a panel of judges at the COP23 secretariat for their creativity, quality, originality, relevance and overall impact.

The winning photographs which is online on www.cop23.com.fj will be displayed at COP23 in Bonn, Germany, from the first week of November to highlight the impacts of climate change in the Pacific to delegates and attendees from around the world, the COP23 secretariat said.