Student sends powerful climate change message in photo

+ Enlarge this image A picture of a thousand words ... Nigel Robinson's winning photograph taken in Rotuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nigel Robinson, a postgraduate student at the University of Fiji, is one of the 39 winners of the COP23 Pacific Photo Competition.

The winning picture was taken by Mr Robinson in 2016 when he was on an assignment in Rotuma as a biosecurity officer.

Mr Robinson wanted to send out a thought provoking statement to the world with his picture on "what would the same beach look like years from now if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase?"

"While majority of the other winning photographs depict actual climate change impacts and resilience, I chose another powerful concept where the world could appreciate the current natural beauty of our islands and pleads for a grand coalition and global co-operation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to conserve and save beautiful sandy beaches like this one in Oinafa, Rotuma," he said.

He said the pictures also portrayed the power of photography for climate change issues as photographs complemented reports on climate change effect and resilience and, hopefully, influence industrialised nations to think twice during the negotiations at the UNFCCC Climate Change Conference in Germany next month. Mr Robinson is an international relations postgraduate student in the School of Law, proving that COP23 events are not exclusively science based.

His postgraduate thesis is titled Climate Change: A Critical Analysis of the Risk, Impact & Opportunity for Fiji's Foreign Relations.

"The scientific evidence of climate change is definitive and cannot be over-emphasised.

"One of the pressing issues, though, is how we translate the science into policy aspects. This must be done through teamwork and a holistic approach involving inter-disciplinary mechanisms," he said.

The exhibition will be displayed during the COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany.