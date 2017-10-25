Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Maintain biodiversity

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

MAINTAINING and sustaining biodiversity is the best way to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), says United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity's program officer climate change and biodiversity Sakhile Koketso.

Ms Koketso was speaking at the regional dialogue and learning mission on integrating biodiversity and climate change at the national level in Pacific Island countries at the Holiday Inn Suva.

"We need to put in strategies to mitigate those impacts or adapt to those impacts, like integrated coastal management, supporting traditional practices and implementing marine protected areas. If we do these things we can simultaneously achieve the SDGs," she said.

"We need to look at a holistic approach in particular with climate change and our biodiversity and it is our hope that we can learn from each other.

"Biodiversity is very important because it builds social and economic resilience to climate change."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)