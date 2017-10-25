Maintain biodiversity

/ Front page / News

MAINTAINING and sustaining biodiversity is the best way to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), says United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity's program officer climate change and biodiversity Sakhile Koketso.

Ms Koketso was speaking at the regional dialogue and learning mission on integrating biodiversity and climate change at the national level in Pacific Island countries at the Holiday Inn Suva.

"We need to put in strategies to mitigate those impacts or adapt to those impacts, like integrated coastal management, supporting traditional practices and implementing marine protected areas. If we do these things we can simultaneously achieve the SDGs," she said.

"We need to look at a holistic approach in particular with climate change and our biodiversity and it is our hope that we can learn from each other.

"Biodiversity is very important because it builds social and economic resilience to climate change."