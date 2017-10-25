Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

The 23rd COP

Lice Movono
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

FORMER United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon says climate change cannot be addressed alone by governments or the UN on its own.

"There should be full partnership â€¦ then we should have civil society coming together. Even one normal citizen — they have a role to play," Mr Ban said.

This is the rationale behind the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international environmental treaty adopted on May 9, 1992.

The main goal of the UNFCCC is to "stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system".

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the governing body of UNFCCC and it is made up of all states which agree to the international treaty.

There were 196 countries who agreed to the treaty, but on the withdrawal of the US earlier this year, there are now 195.

Each year, delegations from each state who are party to the treaty meet at the COP to review the actions determined by the convention.

The COP also reviews legal tools that states adopt and together they decide ways to make the tasks under the convention more effective.

The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, in March 1995, and each year a state will host the meeting.

Sometimes when no country offers to host the COP, the meeting will take place in Bonn, Germany, where the secretariat of the UNFCCC is located.

The 23rd meeting of the COP will take place from November 4-19 in Bonn.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainiamarama holds the presidency.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)