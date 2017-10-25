The 23rd COP

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: FT FILE

FORMER United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon says climate change cannot be addressed alone by governments or the UN on its own.

"There should be full partnership â€¦ then we should have civil society coming together. Even one normal citizen — they have a role to play," Mr Ban said.

This is the rationale behind the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international environmental treaty adopted on May 9, 1992.

The main goal of the UNFCCC is to "stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system".

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the governing body of UNFCCC and it is made up of all states which agree to the international treaty.

There were 196 countries who agreed to the treaty, but on the withdrawal of the US earlier this year, there are now 195.

Each year, delegations from each state who are party to the treaty meet at the COP to review the actions determined by the convention.

The COP also reviews legal tools that states adopt and together they decide ways to make the tasks under the convention more effective.

The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, in March 1995, and each year a state will host the meeting.

Sometimes when no country offers to host the COP, the meeting will take place in Bonn, Germany, where the secretariat of the UNFCCC is located.

The 23rd meeting of the COP will take place from November 4-19 in Bonn.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainiamarama holds the presidency.