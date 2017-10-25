Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

The Pacific COP in Bonn

Lice Movono
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

OUR leaders say climate change is the single biggest threat facing mankind today.

In recognition of the specific vulnerabilities that this phenomenon has on small island states, particularly here in the Pacific where the effects of it is felt most, The Fiji Times has closely followed the world's response.

Beginning today, we bring you strengthened coverage of the annual meeting of countries which are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

This meeting, entitled the Conference of the Parties (COP) will take place for the 23rd time in Bonn, Germany from November 4 to 19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will for the first time for any small island state, hold presidency of this meeting as Germany, where the UNFCC headquarters sits, holds the position of host.

COP23, labelled by many as the "Pacific COP", is especially significant not only because of its unique leadership characteristics, but also because for the first time, small island developing states and the Pacific in particular will hold centre stage.

UNFCC secretary Patricia Espinoza said it best last week in Nadi at the PreCOP Ministerial Dialogue that COP21 held in France showed the world's humanity at the creation of the Paris Agreement, but that COP23 was the global community's chance to "make good of the promises" of Paris.

In the next 10 days leading up to COP23, we will highlight those issues which make Bonn a particularly important COP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)