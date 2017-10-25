The Pacific COP in Bonn

/ Front page / News

The destruction of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in Fiji last year. As world leaders debate their commitments and obligations to producing a solution on the global threat of climate change, many of our small islands in the Pacific are already eroding aw

OUR leaders say climate change is the single biggest threat facing mankind today.

In recognition of the specific vulnerabilities that this phenomenon has on small island states, particularly here in the Pacific where the effects of it is felt most, The Fiji Times has closely followed the world's response.

Beginning today, we bring you strengthened coverage of the annual meeting of countries which are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

This meeting, entitled the Conference of the Parties (COP) will take place for the 23rd time in Bonn, Germany from November 4 to 19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will for the first time for any small island state, hold presidency of this meeting as Germany, where the UNFCC headquarters sits, holds the position of host.

COP23, labelled by many as the "Pacific COP", is especially significant not only because of its unique leadership characteristics, but also because for the first time, small island developing states and the Pacific in particular will hold centre stage.

UNFCC secretary Patricia Espinoza said it best last week in Nadi at the PreCOP Ministerial Dialogue that COP21 held in France showed the world's humanity at the creation of the Paris Agreement, but that COP23 was the global community's chance to "make good of the promises" of Paris.

In the next 10 days leading up to COP23, we will highlight those issues which make Bonn a particularly important COP.