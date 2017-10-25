Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Follow right paths

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

THERE is no restriction to people going on strike but the right processes need to be followed when applying for a permit to hold a secret ballot, says the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the right to strike was contained in the Employment Relations Act, and Government had made amendments to the Act.

"In fact with the concurrence of the unions, we changed the provisions last year and we met up with the International Labour Organization and as you know we have made certain amendments in which previously you had to give 28 days strike notice in essential services," he said.

"What Government actually did was reduce it from 28 to 14 days strike notice."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said trade unions were fully aware of the changes but were not relaying the process that needed to be followed to its members.

"There are constitutional provisions. There are provisions with the Employment Relations Act that says that people do have the right to strike, however, you have to follow a particular process," he said.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

