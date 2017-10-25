Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Preparation imperative for GBV

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

PREPARING for and responding to gender-based violence (GBV) during disasters and emergencies is a critical issue for the Pacific with rates of violence against women already double the global average during non-disaster times.

This was highlighted at the inaugural five-day regional workshop organised by the Regional Training Institute of Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) in partnership with the United Nations (UN) Women's Fiji Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Suva.

While speaking at the event, co-ordinator of FWCC and Secretariat of the Pacific Network Against Violence Against Women, Shamima Ali said with the intensity of disasters increasing in the Pacific region, the risk of gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE) for women and children was also increasing.

"We cannot treat violence against women as a health issue, nor as a women's issue alone. Gender inequality is the main issue," she said.

"It takes time to change mind-sets and it's hard work, but we are putting ending violence against women on everybody's agenda."

Gender and humanitarian analyst with UN Women Fiji MCO, Naeemah Khan said they had brought together front-line GBV response providers with agencies such as the National Disaster Management Offices (NDMOs) and police to address the increased risk of violence, exploitation and abuse during and following a disaster.








