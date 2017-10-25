Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Wednesday 25 October

FUFP positive

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

THE Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) believes it still has the support of the people as it prepares for their general election campaign.

Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said the party's support was still alive in the interior of the Western Division and in Naitasiri.

Mr Karunaratne confirmed the party would start its campaign proper next year.

"We still do have the support of the people in the interior of the western side and Naitasiri," he said.

He said the party still had enough time to strategise for its election campaign.

He also confirmed that the unification talks with other political parties were continuing.

"Well, the good thing is that we (political parties) are still in discussion.

"We are strongly agreeing on the facts that there has to be some sort of unity.

"Fundamentally, we are all in agreement."

Mr Karuraratne said the party had some sort of campaign in the beginning of the year, but that was at a much lower scale.








