Faith of a woman

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Ruth Lal at The Fiji Times office in Lautoka. Mrs Lal has returned to work at USP. Picture: MARGARET WISE

IT was faith that gave Ruth Lal the strength to battle her breast cancer despite the financial challenge she had faced.

Mrs Lal, 52, who was then a lecturer at a university said she had a lump in her breast for many years but because she did not feel any pain she decided to ignore it.

After joining at another university in 2014, she was informed by her colleague that she had a similar experience where there was a painless lump in the breast and she later find out that it was breast cancer.

She then did not delay in going to a renowned private hospital for further treatment.

After her biopsy Mrs Lal was told it was stroke cyst.

"I had a lump for couple of years but had no pain, I had my first test in 2014 and was told it is a stroke cyst, they called me after six months and the doctor felt the lump and said it is growing," she said.

She was then advised that the cyst would have to be removed which Mrs Lal agreed to.

This cost her $2000.

After the cyst was sent for tests, she was informed that she had breast cancer and was quoted $9000 for a mastectomy which she disagreed to.

Mrs Lal's brother advised her to take a second opinion and invited her to Australia where she went through a second round of tests.

She described it as a miracle that she did not experience any pain as she underwent her surgery which cost her F$27,000.

However, after the surgery, Mrs Lal could not afford chemotherapy as she was quoted A$75,000.

Mrs Lal wanted to return to Fiji to undergo her treatment but the support of her family remained as somehow or the other they managed to raise some funds.

She said she experienced another miracle one day when her doctor called her to inform her that the manufacturers of the medicine had agreed to give a discount.

She said the doctor told her that she had figured by instincts that she was facing financial difficulties and so took it onto herself to negotiate with the manufacturers of the medicine used for chemotherapy.

"I did not feel any pain, and I know it was my God because I was fasting and praying from the start. My biggest problem was with money for my surgery I had enough money all our life savings and after selling my jewellery," she said.