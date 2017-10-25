The impact of breast cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Nur Bano speaks to members of the Women in Business Nadi branch who raised funds for the Pinktober campaign during an awareness luncheon at the Bulaccino Restaurant. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THERE is a lack of knowledge of the seriousness of breast cancer and how it affects a woman and her family's livelihood, says Women in Business president Dr Nur Bano Ali.

While raising awareness on the need for promotion and education for local women at a Pinktober luncheon in Nadi yesterday, she said WIB members had been encouraged to educate themselves on the dangers of the disease.

"We need to get the message out there. The problem is that we have a lack of knowledge of this disease in our society especially in our rural communities," she said.

"The extent to which these cancers, not only breast cancer, are prevalent in our society and people don't go out to their local medical centres to get a general check-up.

"They wait until it's too late."

Dr Ali said societal views had also deterred women and men from seeking treatment.

"There is still that cultural inhibition and stigma associated with women with cancer who are ostracised.

"We need to do away with that.

"There is a need to really show women and men alike what a cancer patient goes through when they have this disease.

"Sometimes we need to paint a picture of the reality that comes with this disease.

"Why we are pushing for this is because most of these cancers can be controlled with the right type of treatment and if people go to their medical doctors at the right time, not when it's too late.

"Today, we are talking about breast cancer, but we also have ovarian, cervix and lymphoma and many other types of cancer that have a huge impact on a person's life."

