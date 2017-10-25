Police attend to rape claim

/ Front page / News

TWO female police officers left Suva for a maritime island where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy early this year.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed that the two officers had left as directed by Commissioner of Police Brigadier -General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The report of the alleged rape came to light after the victim's relatives contacted this newspaper complaining of the laxity of police officers in dealing with the case.

The mother of the young girl said the alleged incident happened on May 19 this year.

The family of the young girl only came to know of the alleged rape on September 20, when a kindergarten student told his teacher of the alleged incident.

