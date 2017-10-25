Magistrate convicts businessman on tax charge

/ Front page / News

THE owner of Singh's Curry House in Suva, Deo Narayan Singh, was convicted by the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday for failing to issue a proper tax invoice as required under the Value Added Tax Act 1991.

Mr Singh was charged after he failed to issue a proper tax invoice as required under Regulation 3 of the Value Added Tax Act 1991 to one of its customers in June at its Morris Hedstrom City Centre outlet.

Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage said the issuance of proper tax invoice was of utmost importance when it comes to the supply of goods and services to citizens.

He said tax invoice ensured the transparency of the payment of tax to the Government charged by the business to the consumer and it was the right of the consumer to have a tax invoice of his or her transaction.