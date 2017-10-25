Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Magistrate convicts businessman on tax charge

Litia Cava
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

THE owner of Singh's Curry House in Suva, Deo Narayan Singh, was convicted by the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday for failing to issue a proper tax invoice as required under the Value Added Tax Act 1991.

Mr Singh was charged after he failed to issue a proper tax invoice as required under Regulation 3 of the Value Added Tax Act 1991 to one of its customers in June at its Morris Hedstrom City Centre outlet.

Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage said the issuance of proper tax invoice was of utmost importance when it comes to the supply of goods and services to citizens.

He said tax invoice ensured the transparency of the payment of tax to the Government charged by the business to the consumer and it was the right of the consumer to have a tax invoice of his or her transaction.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)