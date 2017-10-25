Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

USP exceeds expectations

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific has exceeded its five-year strategic plan target for international accreditations and recognitions that were set out in 2013.

USP vice chancellor and Council president Professor Rajesh Chandra highlighted some of the key achievements of the institution over the past five years while speaking at the 85th Council meeting in Nadi yesterday,

He emphasised the strong support and confidence of USP member countries and major development partners in the institution's ability to deliver world-recognised learning programs.

"USP now has 24 internationally accredited programs and eight recognised out of which five accreditations and four recognitions were received at the May meeting of the Council in Majuro, Marshall Islands," he said.

He also said the university would promote online learning through two new policies - the Flexible Learning Policy and the Open Educational Resources (OER) policy.

