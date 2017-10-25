Ministry, ILO work on draft policy

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Employment is working with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to formulate Fiji's National Employment Policy (NEP), says Line Minister Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate said a first round of consultation with ILO team had been completed.

"We will continue to work together to grow employment in Fiji," he said.

The NEP includes a vision and a practical plan that seeks to address employment challenges in achieving full, decent and productive employment goals.

