Youth commended

+ Enlarge this image Kasiano Keke receives the Commissioner of Police's Commendation award from DPC South SSP Tevita Waqabaca. Picture: SUPPLIED

POLICE yesterday awarded an individual that helped in the apprehension of two men who robbed a bus driver in Nadera, Nasinu last year.

Kasiano Keke, 21, received the Commissioner of Police's Crime Prevention Certificate of Commendation and a monetary gift for his role in handing over two suspects to police.

Mr Keke was with another man on December 12 last year when they witnessed two men board a bus in Nadera, grab the driver's money box and fled.

He gave chase with his friend and caught the two suspects.

