Fijians in Japan safe

FIJIANS in Japan are safe even though the bulk of Fijian families reside along the path of Typhoon Lan #21 in the Kanto region.

The first secretary at Fiji Embassy in Japan, Isikeli Nadalo confirmed to The Fiji Times yesterday that all Fijians the embassy staff contacted were safe.

"Initial assessments indicate that most Fijian nationals and their families are safe and shielded from the worst," he said.

"The Kanto region is where the bulk of Fiji nationals and their families are located. We have pockets of Fijians in the Chubu and Tohoku regions."

Mr Nadalo said the embassy was still liasing with the Fijian community to get more information on their status and safety.

