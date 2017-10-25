Mill completes crushing

/ Front page / News

THE country's biggest sugar mill, Lautoka, has completed crushing for the 2017 season and general manager Mikaele Biukoto says the outstanding performance of the factory was a direct result of the integrated approach taken by the industry in recent years.

Lautoka crushed 455,781 tonnes of cane and produced 54,174 tonnes of sugar.

This represented a 15 per cent increase over the 2016 season in terms of cane processing and 39 per cent improvement in sugar make. In 2016, the Lautoka mill processed 395,643 tonnes of cane and made 39,057 tonnes of sugar.

In terms of tonnes cane to tonnes sugar (TCTS), this year Lautoka achieved 8.4 compared with 10.1 in 2016.

