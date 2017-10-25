Major events for the west

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar (with garland) and guests during the pre-launch event of the Nadi Town's 70th anniversary and city declaration in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NADI Town is preparing to host three major events later this year.

While announcing the town's hosting of the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant and celebrations for its 70th anniversary and city declaration, Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said the focus of the events would be on sustainability and the environment.

"The forthcoming Nadi 70th anniversary celebrations and the declaration of Nadi City are organised on the values found in the theme for this event From Town, to Fiji's Most Liveable Green City as is the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, that aims to unite the Pacific Islands in the fight against climate change through capacity building for our oceans, islands and skies," he said.

Mr Kumar said environment and climate change initiatives would be announced over the coming weeks.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.