Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Major events for the west

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

NADI Town is preparing to host three major events later this year.

While announcing the town's hosting of the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant and celebrations for its 70th anniversary and city declaration, Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said the focus of the events would be on sustainability and the environment.

"The forthcoming Nadi 70th anniversary celebrations and the declaration of Nadi City are organised on the values found in the theme for this event From Town, to Fiji's Most Liveable Green City as is the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, that aims to unite the Pacific Islands in the fight against climate change through capacity building for our oceans, islands and skies," he said.

Mr Kumar said environment and climate change initiatives would be announced over the coming weeks.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)