Modern waste system for town

/ Front page / News

NADI could soon pioneer a modern, climate change focus waste management system.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Parveen Kumar, at a pre-launch event of the town's 70th anniversary and city declaration on Monday night.

He said a discussion was held between the ministry and co-chairs of the Green Climate Fund during the Pre-COP meeting earlier this month.

"I presented an initial proposal for a modern, climate change focused waste management system for Nadi and the greater western Viti Levu," he said.

"I am pleased to report that based on those talks, we will prepare a concept paper."

Mr Kumar said the concept paper would be on recycling.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.