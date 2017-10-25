Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Modern waste system for town

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

NADI could soon pioneer a modern, climate change focus waste management system.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Parveen Kumar, at a pre-launch event of the town's 70th anniversary and city declaration on Monday night.

He said a discussion was held between the ministry and co-chairs of the Green Climate Fund during the Pre-COP meeting earlier this month.

"I presented an initial proposal for a modern, climate change focused waste management system for Nadi and the greater western Viti Levu," he said.

"I am pleased to report that based on those talks, we will prepare a concept paper."

Mr Kumar said the concept paper would be on recycling.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  2. The race against time to save Earth
  3. Kevin's fight
  4. Cane worry
  5. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  6. Major events for the west
  7. Call for free and fair elections
  8. 57 TB cases in north
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Folau's lady

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)