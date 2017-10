/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Grant Management Unit's manager Vasiti Nawadra Taylor, left, and Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea take a tour of the newly-launched mobile clinic bus. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Northern Division recorded 57 cases of tuberculosis (TB) last year.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea revealed this while launching the Breathe Well Mobile Clinic in Savusavu yesterday.

Mr Vocea said these cases were recorded in the northern sub-divisional hospitals which included seven in Macuata, 35 in Cakaudrove, three in Bua and 12 cases in Taveuni.

