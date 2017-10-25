Villagers: No issues with new system

/ Front page / News

VODAFONE Fiji Ltd has clarified that there is no shortage of eTransport cards on Taveuni.

This is after Pacific Transport Ltd's manager Prakash Sami told this newspaper that many passengers had not been able to travel by bus because of shortage of eTransport cards on the island.

However, villagers in the northern and southern tips of Taveuni have informed this newspaper that they have had no problems with the new transport system.

In our earlier reports, Qeleni Village headman Sireli Tubou said they did not have any problems with the top-up cards.

"We have a village canteen that has a top-up machine and we don't have any complaints at all," he said.

Tui Vuna Aporosa Rageci also confirmed that a top-up machine had reached their village last week.

