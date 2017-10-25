Let's work together, says Vocea

/ Front page / News

LABELLED as a medium burden, 312 tuberculosis (TB) cases were recorded last year.

While launching the Breathe Well Mobile Clinic in Savusavu yesterday, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said everyone needed to work together to achieve the 70 per cent target to reduce TB cases.

Mr Vocea said this could be achieved if health teams increased their outreach in communities.

"The use of these mobile clinics is also aligned to the National TB Strategic Plan and the Global End TB Strategy efforts of bringing health services to your koro or community," he said.

"Perhaps there is a lack of knowledge among communities that this disease is curable and we need to be aware that TB is curable as long as people complete their medication."