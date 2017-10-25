Kioa islanders mark 70 years of residency

/ Front page / News

TUVALU Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga and Fijian President Jioji Konrote will be part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of Tuvaluans settling on Kioa Island.

Marking 70 years of their residency in Fiji, Kioa Island Council chairman Lotomau Fiafia said a boat had also arrived from Tuvalu with more than 100 people.

"We are celebrating the achievement of our forefathers who found this island of Kioa and purchased it during a voyage of searching," he said.

"They came to look for an island in Fiji because they wanted us to have a piece of land to live in with our families and plant plenty food.

"That is happening today and every year we celebrate the vision of our forefathers because this island is benefitting the people of Kioa and Tuvalu."

