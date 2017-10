/ Front page / News

THIS one got Beachcomber laughing his head off yesterday.

A chap was in the outside toilet calling his family for someone to bring the TP (toilet paper), a contributor starts.

Nobody heard him but he could hear the loud radio they were listening to where dedications were being made.

So from the toilet he texted to that radio station to dedicate the next song to the family at their house and if someone could bring the TP to him!