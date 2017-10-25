Call for free and fair elections

/ Front page / News

REPRESENTATIVES from six political parties are calling on the Government to ensure the lead up to the 2018 polls and the voting is free and fair.

At a panel discussion on the Fijian election process which was attended by more than 50 people, consensus was reached to organise a march to highlight their cause.

Participants at the public forum held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka aired a few concerns about next year's elections.

SODELPA representative Jale Baba said it was encouraging to see a positive response from members of the public who were concerned about issues in the electoral system.

"It was good in that members of the public took upon themselves that they would like to engage with a movement to create and demand publicly free and fair elections," he said.

"I hope they take it upon themselves to organise that. It will be a lot more meaningful if the parties could support a citizen's movement in respect to free and fair elections.

"It was encouraging to see the volunteers who put up their hands tonight and we'll leave it with them to continue this movement.

"The demand for a free and fair election is for them and for their right to choose who they want in Government."

