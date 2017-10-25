Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji Pageant contestants during Nadi Town Council's official launch of the city declaration at the Civic Centre in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE 11 contestants vying for the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant crown were involved in an educational and history tour of the parliament complex this week.

They proudly walked the aisles where matters concerning Fiji are debated upon by politicians.

In a statement, the Parliament's Civic Education and Management Unit said the excitement could be seen on the faces of some beauty queens who visited the Parliament complex for the first time yesterday.

"The contestants sat through a 30-minute presentation by a parliamentary staff and then toured the main parliament chamber, the Parliament Discovery Centre and also visited some staff at their various work stations," the statement read.

