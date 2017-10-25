Nature offers solutions

/ Front page / News

THE United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity says there is an easy way to reduce global carbon emission by as much as 50 per cent.

Sakhile Koketso, the program officer Climate Change and Biodervisity of UNCBD, said the solution lay in the natural way of maintaining and sustaining the ecosystem.

"We did a study a few years ago which showed that we can get up to 50 per cent of all carbon emission reduction globally through forest and other ecosystem restoration through sustainable management," she said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.