Red Cross seeks Pacific input on warfare laws

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote shares a light moment with Brigadier General Aziz Mohammed and other participants at the 1st Pacific Islands Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is looking to the Pacific to contribute and influence global efforts to develop and strengthen rules regulating warfare.

While speaking at the inaugural Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Laws in Nadi yesterday, ICRC vice-president Christine Beerli said the Pacific was a powerful regional voice.

"Fiji and other Pacific islands may be a long way from Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and many of the other places around the world currently experiencing armed conflict," she said.

