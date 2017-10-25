Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Red Cross seeks Pacific input on warfare laws

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is looking to the Pacific to contribute and influence global efforts to develop and strengthen rules regulating warfare.

While speaking at the inaugural Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Laws in Nadi yesterday, ICRC vice-president Christine Beerli said the Pacific was a powerful regional voice.

"Fiji and other Pacific islands may be a long way from Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and many of the other places around the world currently experiencing armed conflict," she said.

