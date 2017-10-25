Cane worry

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE growers have been advised against planting new crops or revitalising ratoons unless they have access to sufficient water.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the dry weather affecting the Western Division was a serious concern.

"We had worked out our cane crop projections for the 2017 season based on the forecast for rain in September and October and it is very unfortunate that this did not happen," he said.

Initial forecast for the 2017 season was 2.1 million tonnes, however, this was later reduced to 1.8 million tonnes because of unfavourable weather.

"We know the situation is quite difficult for some areas in the Western Division and we have asked the Fiji Sugar Corporation to put out tenders for mobile water tanks which can be utilised in the very dry areas," said Mr Karan. "However, even if we do get a swift response, the equipment will not arrive in time to make a significant difference.

