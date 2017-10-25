Fiji Time: 1:22 AM on Wednesday 25 October

Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 12:31AM WEST KOLA RIDGE, Honiara: A TEN-year-old boy died in Honiara's West Kola Ridge area from stab wounds he allegedly sustained at the hands of a 35-year-old man.

Honiara Police have arrested the man who is in their custody.

It is alleged that the deceased was playing with other kids of his age outside his parents� home between 9am to 10am earlier today when the male suspect appeared with a knife and allegedly stabbed the deceased. 

Supervising Provincial Police Commander, Honiara City, Barry Saukiu said Police were investigating the incident.








