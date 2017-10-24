RSIPF investigate Asian man's death

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:55PM CHOISEUL, Solomon Is: POLICE in Choiseul Province are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Asian man at the Luti Logging Camp in South Choiseul.

Taro Police were informed of the incident on October 19 and it is believed the man died as a result of fish poisoning.

"It is alleged that three Asian male adults working for the logging Company, Chia Tai Enterprises Limited, operating in South Choiseul Province, ate a fish locally known as balloon fish from the company mess on October 18, 2017, after which all three complained of a headache and body numbness. The three men were then transported by boat to Sasamunga Hospital but one of them died on the way," Acting Provincial Police Commander, Choiseul Province, Rolland Lapo said in the Police report from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) today.

"The two other Asians were transported from Taro to Honiara on October 19 for medical attention while the body of the deceased was later taken to the National Referral Hospital in Honiara on October 20. The body of the deceased was flown back to Malaysia on October 24."

Police in Taro are investigating the incident.