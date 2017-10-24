Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RSIPF investigate Asian man's death

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 5:55PM CHOISEUL, Solomon Is: POLICE in Choiseul Province are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Asian man at the Luti Logging Camp in South Choiseul.

Taro Police were informed of the incident on October 19 and it is believed the man died as a result of fish poisoning.

"It is alleged that three Asian male adults working for the logging Company, Chia Tai Enterprises Limited, operating in South Choiseul Province, ate a fish locally known as balloon fish from the company mess on October 18, 2017, after which all three complained of a headache and body numbness. The three men were then transported by boat to Sasamunga Hospital but one of them died on the way," Acting Provincial Police Commander, Choiseul Province, Rolland Lapo said in the Police report from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) today. 

"The two other Asians were transported from Taro to Honiara on October 19 for medical attention while the body of the deceased was later taken to the National Referral Hospital in Honiara on October 20. The body of the deceased was flown back to Malaysia on October 24."

Police in Taro are investigating the incident.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  8. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  9. No regrets at Nabau
  10. Climate workers face threats

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)