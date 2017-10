/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula, far left, with his players during their team training session at Buckhurst Ground in Suva. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:46PM FIJI Airways Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula said winning this weekend and making it to the National Rugby Championship semi-finals would be a "dream come true for them".

"That will be a dream come true, it is also one of our objectives coming into this year's competition. Not just to make the numbers but to make a mark in the NRC competition," Seruvakula said.

He said making the semi-final in their first NRC season would be a massive achievement for them as a team.