Region must engage in global efforts: Beerlie

+ Enlarge this image ICRC vice president Christine Beerlie in Nadi, Fiji. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 5:07PM THE inaugural Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) has brought to light the need for the region to engage in the global efforts in strengthening regulations on warfare.

While speaking at the opening of the two-day discussions today, International Committee of the Red Cross vice president Christine Beerlie said the Pacific had a role to play in ensuring IHL were respected.

"Firstly, the region is of course not immune to armed conflict," Ms Beerlie said.

"The Bougainville Crisis is just one example, albeit in the past.

"Several Pacific States - Fiji in particular - contribute troops to UN missions in places of armed conflict, for example in Iraq and South Sudan.

"Secondly, the causes and the consequences of armed conflicts and other situations of violence around the world are becoming increasingly complex and far-reaching.

"They are often protracted and have regional or even wider repercussions - Syria, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Central African Republic and Afghanistan, to name but a few - and the humanitarian consequences are immense.

"Massive displacement across continents is one of the most visible consequences.

"By the end of last year, worldwide displacement was at the highest level since World War II, with a staggering 65.6 million people having fled their homes."

She said the impact of mass migrant and rapid urbanisation of major pandemics and other crises was no longer containable.

"Natural disasters or environmental problems - which the Pacific region understands better than most - can have catastrophic and far-reaching results, all the more so when they converge with socio-economic problems or conflict.

"There are strong arguments that climate change will reduce available food and water resources, increase migration, raise tensions and probably trigger new conflicts.

"Furthermore, the impact of radical ideologies, political unrest and security threats, spurred on by social media networks, increasingly has a global reach in our hyper-connected world.

"Overall, there seems to be widespread and growing apprehension that no-one is fully immune to crises with ever-more global dimensions - not even highly-developed and prosperous countries such as Australia or New Zealand, or Switzerland for that matter."

The meeting was opened by President Jioji Konrote at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.