Government to launch new Tukuraki Village site

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 5:00PM FIJI'S Minister of Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management and Meteorological Services Inia Seruiratu will be officiating the opening of the new Tukuraki Village site alongside the European Union Head of Cooperation Christoph Wagner and Pacific Community Deputy director-general Dr Audrey Aumua on Thursday.

Tukuraki is the first non-coastal village to be relocated because of a devastating landslide that buried the village on February 26, 2012. 

The landslide claimed the lives of a young family of four and displaced the whole community as the site was deemed unsafe by the Mineral Resources Division (MRD).

In a statement released this afternoon, the Pacific Community (SPC) said the total relocation cost of $756,000 was funded by the European Union through the ACP-EU Building Safety and Resilience in the Pacific (BSRP) Project, implemented by SPC.

Completed in partnership with the Fijian Government, the project has resulted in the construction of 11 two-bedroom houses equipped to withstand category 5 cyclones along with a community hall that doubles as an evacuation centre, complete with a bathroom and toilet.








