2017 ITTF World Challenge: Asia leads day 1

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 4:29PM ASIA Table tennis teams are leading the points table for the 2017 ITTF World Cadet Challenge at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Followed by Latin America, Hope and Team Oceania in the cadet boy's competition and in the girl's category, Asia tops the points table with team Hope and Latin America and team Fiji-Pacific coming in fourth place.

Manager Afshin Badiee said they were satisfied with the performance of all individual players and looking forward to another day of tough competition. 








