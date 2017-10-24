Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Police program targets youth in crime prevention

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 4:19PM A FIJI Police awareness program focused primarily on youths preventing them from temptations of committing crime was conducted last night at Lagilagi Housing at Jittu Estate in Suva.

The program, funded by UNDP and coordinated by the Samabula Community Policing team, targeted residents of both Jittu Estate and Veiquwawa settlement.

Various stakeholders such as the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Legal Aid Commission, Peoples Community Network, UNDP and the Fiji Police Force came together under the 'DUAVATA' banner to share valuable information with members of the community.

The team will move to Wailea Settlement tonight and will end at Tamavua-i-Wai on Wednesday.








