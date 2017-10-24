Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Savusavu supports mobile clinic program

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 3:22PM MEMBERS of the public in Savusavu flocked to the town's foreshore today to support and witness the launch of the 'Breath Well' Mobile Clinic program.

Officiating at the event, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea stressed to all the need to have early detection of Tuberculosis to help in the cure of the disease.

Mr Vocea also called on patients suffering from TB and undergoing their medication programs to complete it in order to be cured. 

The launch of Mobile Clinic bus in Savusavu this morning was expected to benefit those in the remote rural areas of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata in terms of free access to services.








