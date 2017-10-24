Vodafone avails more agents in Taveuni

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone's Head of eCommerce and Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:18PM THE people of Taveuni on Vanua Levu have no need to worry about traveling further from their villages to top up their eTransport cards.

They have been assured of the heavy presence of agents on the island to help them with top-ups.

Vodafone's Head of eCommerce and Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad said people of Taveuni Should not have any problems at all with their cards and that by now, most of their agents would have reached up to many places as far as Vuna.

"We also want to clarify that most village canteens in the Northern and Southern tip of Taveuni have their own top-up machines now," Mr Prasad said.