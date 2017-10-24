Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vodafone avails more agents in Taveuni

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 3:18PM THE people of Taveuni on Vanua Levu have no need to worry about traveling further from their villages to top up their eTransport cards.

They have been assured of the heavy presence of agents on the island to help them with top-ups.

Vodafone's Head of eCommerce and Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad said people of Taveuni Should not have any problems at all with their cards and that by now, most of their agents would have reached up to many places as far as Vuna.

"We also want to clarify that most village canteens in the Northern and Southern tip of Taveuni have their own top-up machines now," Mr Prasad said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  8. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  9. No regrets at Nabau
  10. Climate workers face threats

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)