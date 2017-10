/ Front page / News

Update: 3:12PM THE weather forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group indicates brief showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine weather apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

For mariners, a Northeast wind flow prevails over the country.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots and moderate seas have been forecast for Fiji waters to midday tomorrow.