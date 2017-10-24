Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Solomon Police question teenagers on house fires

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 3:00PM TWO teenagers were taken in by Solomon Islands Police and questioned in connection with the burning of five houses at two separate villages in the Aola area of Guadalcanal Province last Sunday.

One of the suspects has been questioned and released but the other is continuing to assist Police with their investigations.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Provincial Police Commander, Guadalcanal Province, Nixon Manetoga said one 17-year-old male suspect was arrested by Aola Police last Monday (October 16) at Gobua Village in connection with the burning of one copra house following a disagreement with his uncle over a cocoa plantation.

He said the other 17-year-old male suspect was arrested two days later following the burning of one dwelling house built of bush materials, one kitchen and two garden houses at Dalikoni Village also near Aola, following disagreement over non-payment of damage to his cocoa plantation by a logging company.

"Police want to call on our good people to sit down and discuss matters concerning their livelihoods in the communities instead of resorting to destruction of property, which would only escalate the situation," PPC Manetoga said. 

"I call on chiefs and other community leaders to mediate in such disagreements and not to allow members of the communities to take the law into their own hands."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  8. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  9. No regrets at Nabau
  10. Climate workers face threats

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)